NA Chair Dahal insists on mass awareness about significance of upper house



National Assembly (NA) Chairperson, Narayan Prasad Dahal, has said the NA is responsible for uniting the entire nation.

In his address to a programme organised by the Bharatpur metropolis today in honour of the newly elected NA Chair, he said it is the role of the upper house to promote collaborations among the three-tier governments and the nation’s unity, undertaking its assigned legislative duties. He pledged to focus towards that end.

He said he hoped his term at the upper house would be fruitful in making citizens aware of rights and responsibilities granted to the NA by the Constitution.

“The NA is considered as a shadow chamber of the House of Representatives, but the reality is not like this. Mass awareness is necessary about significance of the NA,” he said, promising to work towards that end during his term.

Numerous laws are needed to be enacted for the enforcement of the Constitution, he said, adding that he would utilise his term to prod the government for the same.

On the occasion, Bharatpur

metropolis mayor Renu Dahal insisted on the role of NA in addressing issues in the local levels.

She advised the NA to prove it competent regarding the promotion of public interest and protection of the Constitution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal