Chairperson of the National Assembly (NA), Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, has directed the government to respond to the House about the reason behind price hike of petroleum products and daily essentials.

In today's NA meeting, lawmakers of the main opposition party- CPN (UML)- called on the government to make the people clear about the price hike and drew attention of NA Chair Timilsina to issue directives to the government in this regard.

Drawing the government's serious attention towards price hike, NA Chair Timilsina directed the concerned ministers to respond to this issue in the next meeting of the Upper House of the Federal Parliament.

"Issues of public concern like price hike have been raised in the NA meeting. The NA members have raised this issue again in today's meeting. It is the responsibility of the government to answer the people over the issues raised through the House. I want to draw serious attention of the government towards it. I direct the concerned ministers to respond to this issue in the next meeting," he mentioned.

After the directives of the NA Chair, Chief Whip of the CPN (UML) in the National Assembly, Khimlal Bhattarai, said that House business could not move ahead until the concerned ministers give clear answer and they would continue their protest.

Bhattarai demanded the government to bring a clear plan with a relief package in order to provide concession to the people affected from price hike.

After UML's protest, NA Chair Timilsina announced postponement of today's meeting which had an agenda to hold discussions on different headings of the Appropriation Bill-2079.

The next meeting of the NA has been scheduled at 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal