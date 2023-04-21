General

Chairperson of National Assembly, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, and Chairperson of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, held a meeting on Friday.

Chair Timilsina is on an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the duo held discussion on the issues of promoting inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and strengthening inter-parliamentary relations among parliamentarians, committees, commissions and offices through interaction by exchanging visits, according to Chair Timilsina's secretariat.

On the occasion, Chair Timilsina expressed the belief that the visit would create significant role in building environment of mutual trust between the two countries and increase bilateral cooperation.

He thanked the Russia for its interest to export fertilizer and wheat to Nepal. The NA Chair clarified that Nepal has been presenting independent opinion on international affairs.

Similarly, Duma Chair Volodin said such type of visit would continue for exchanging parliamentary experience, adding a delegation of Russia was willing to visit Nepal in days ahead provided invitation was extended.

Likewise, NA Chair Timilsina is scheduled to visit leaders of different political parties today itself. He will address students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations and will attend a programme of Non-Resident Nepalis in Russia. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal