National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has cast his vote from Pashupati Secondary School ‘A’ polling booth located at Ramja in Ward No. 7 of Modi Rural Municipality.

Speaking to media after the vote, he urged all the voters to exercise their right to vote with confidence in the election being held to elect new people’s representatives.

Earlier, Chief Returning Officer Anand Prasad Shrestha started the voting process throughout the district by casting the first vote in Parbat. He voted for the proportional representation (PR) system at the temporary polling booth in Kusma.

Source: National News Agency Nepal