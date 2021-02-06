General

National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has urged the political parties to create an environment of stability in the country by waiting the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC).

Inaugurating the 27th general assembly and 11th convention of Myagdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, Chairman Timilsina asked the political parties to patiently await the SC's decision on House of Representatives (HoR) dissolution.

"The parties again must take the country towards stability", he said, adding there was no chance of revival of monarchy and declaration of Hindu state. "There is no space in the constitution to think about alternative to republic."

He also termed the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) as unfortunate while stating that the people had given mandate for a political party to run the majority government for the cause of political stability, good-governance and development.

On the occasion, Chairman Timilsina talked about the development activities taking place in Myagdi, Baglung and Parbat districts including up-gradation of Maldhunga-Beni road, timely completion of Beni-Darbang road section, construction of a motorable bridge on Kaligandaki river to bridge Beni and Jaljala Rural Municipality of Parbat and others.

Member of dissolved HoR Bhupendra Bahadur Thapa, Constituent Assembly members Nabaraj Sharma, Resham Baniya and Govinda Poudel among others on the occasion drew attention of Chairman Timilsina for the dillydallying in the development works of Myagdi district.

During the programme, RSS Myagdi correspondent Santosh Gautam and Hari Krishna Gautam of Beni Online news portal were prized with Rs 25,000 each for their contribution to Myagdi's tourism sector.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal