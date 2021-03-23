General

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Syed Haider Shah on Monday paid a courtesy call on National Assembly (CA) Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina at the latter's office in Singha Durbar.

On the occasion, issues of bilateral relations and mutual interests were discussed, Chairman Timilsina's Secretariat said.

Saying that Nepal and Pakistan have been enjoying friendly ties for long, Chairman Timilsina stated that the two friendly neighbours are closely working in regional and international levels.

Stating that the peoples of the two countries have friendly relations, the National Assembly Chairman said many things could be done in the areas of bilateral trade, tourism and cultures for mutual benefit.

Likewise, Chairman Timilsina extended congratulations to Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on his reelection as Senate Chairman in the Upper House of Pakistan and wished for Sanjrani's successful tenure.

On the occasion, the Ambassador expressed his commitment to further deepen the friendly relations between Nepal and Pakistan. Expressing pleasure to the services offered by Pakistan graduated doctors in Nepal, the Ambassador said that Pakistan Government is preparing to increase the scholarship and trainings quota for Nepalis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal