General

National Assembly (NA) Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has inspected the meeting hall of the NA and joint meeting hall of the federal parliament here today.

During the inspection, NA Chair Timilsina instructed the federal parliament secretariat to arrange meeting hall considering social distancing, a preventive measure against the COVID-19 infection. He also told the Secretariat to be fully prepared to convene the meeting if the house session was called at any hour during this ongoing lockdown.

The Chairperson also asked to provide every parliamentarian protective gears such as mask and sanitizers and do the screening of their body temperature at the entrance.

Source: National News Agency