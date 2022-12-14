General

National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina asserted that the government and parliament should move ahead through coordination and collaboration between the two.

Addressing an event organized by the federal parliament secretariat on the occasion of 16th Federal Parliament Day here today, Chairperson Timilsina reiterated that the government and parliament should understand each others’ business and work in tandem.

Pledging to move ahead addressing the issues seen in the parliament service by holding discussion with future leadership, Timilsina said that all should work dedicatedly to fulfill the aspirations of general public in the wake of recently held parliamentary elections.

“Parliamentary session should be made swift and effective and the parliamentary committees be functioned promptly,” he viewed adding that the role of staffers at the federal parliament was important to make the parliament effective.

According to him, all sides should work hard to make parliament services further effective. “We will work towards addressing how to make autonomy of parliamentary service more effective and how to make its effectiveness more people-oriented,” he assured.

Similarly, general-secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat Bharat Raj Gautam directed employees of its respective bodies to deliver effectively.

Likewise, Secretary of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Udaya Raj Sapkota underscored the need for all to help make functions of the parliament and parliamentary committees further effective.

On the occasion, Under-Secretary Shrijana Baral was honoured with the ‘Excellent Parliamentary Service Award’ carrying a purse of Rs 100,000, section officer Baburam Bashyal with the ‘Best Parliamentary Service Award’ carrying a purse of Rs 75,000.

Awarded with ‘Parliament Service Award’ on the occasion were civil employee Chandra Prasad Dhungana and a gardener Chandra Bahadur Nagarkoti. The award carries a purse of Rs 50,000.

Similarly, office assistants Sita GC and Ramesh Raj Giri, driver Mohan Krishna Nepali, gardener Hari Prasad Adhikari and janitor Bijaya Nepal were rewarded with Rs 5,000 each for their best service delivery.

Also on the occasion, Chairperson Timilsina launched a memoir entitled ‘Federal Parliament Service’ published by the Secretariat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal