Chief of Army Staff, Prabhuram Sharma, has said the Nepali Army is committed to serving the United Nation's objective for the world peace and security.

In his address to a function organised on the occasion of the International Day of the UN Peacekeepers at Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre at Panchkhal of Kavrepalanchowk on Friday, the NA Chief proclaimed that the involvements of Nepali armies in the UN peacekeeping missions had contributed to enhancing Nepal's international image.

On the occasion, the NA Chief laid a wreath on the Warrior Memorial Pillar there and hoisted a flag of the UN Peacekeepers.

Peace Operations Director Santosh Ballav Poudel said selfless, courageous and noble souls of Nepali Army were globally recognised.

On the occasion, the Army Chief conferred awards and letter of appreciation on the families of the armies who laid down their lives while serving UN as the peacekeepers and the personnel who fought courageously to meet the objectives of the peace operations.

Spouses of Pitambar Thapa, Dipendra Wasti and Pashupati Karki who sacrificed their lives during their deployment in the UN peacekeeping missions were honoured on the occasion.

Captain Kailash Kumar Basnet, warrant officer Govinda Thapa and sergeant Hikmat Tamang Ghising were awarded for their exemplary performance in the peacekeeping missions.

In the period of 68 years, the NA has contributed to 44 UN peacekeeping operations and so far, 145,356 NA personnel have received the UN peacekeeping medals. To date, 72 have lost their lives while contributing to the mission while 66 have been injured.

At the moment, 6,057 Nepalis, including 529 women are deployed as the UN peacekeepers in 13 missions based in various nations in the world.

The NA has already expressed its commitments and ability to send 10,000 workforce at once as the UN peacekeepers if it is requested by the UN. Nepal is in the second position in terms of the number it sends to the UN peacekeeping mission.

The NA plans to develop the Centre as the 'Centre of Excellence'.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal