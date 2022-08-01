General

The Nepal Army constructed and handed over a building of the Janakalyan Secondary School at Jhapa rural municipality-7, Madargachh.

Nepal Army Eastern Division Chief, Major General Sahadev Khadka handed over the newly-constructed building to School Headmaster Padma Prasad Adhikari. The building was constructed as part of the citizen-military relations (CMR) improvement plan.

On the occasion, Division Chief Khadka said the school building was constructed to strengthen the existing army-people relations.

Though the NA had allocated a total budget of Rs 3.5 million for the building with a meeting hall, classrooms and washrooms, a contract of around Rs 3.2 million was awarded to the contractor for the same, school headmaster Adhikari informed.

At the programme, Chief District Officer of Jhapa Chhabiraj Rijal said the school building would contribute to the educational development of the rural area. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal