The ‘Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Bill, 2022’ has been tabled in today’s meeting of the National Assembly (NA). NA secretary Rajendra Phuyal presented the bill along with a message from the House of Representatives (HoR).

Similarly, secretary Phuyal apprised the meeting of a message from the HoR regarding the ‘Nepal Engineering Council (First Amendment) Bill, 2019’ and the ‘Senior Citizens (First Amendment) Bill, 2022’ that were sent to the HoR along with a message after their approval by the NA.

Also, Minister for Water Supply Umakanta Chaudhary tabled the proposal to send the ‘Water Supply and Sanitation Bill, 2019’ to the Legislation Management Committee for a clause-wise deliberation. Now, the meeting is deliberating on the Citizenship Bill.

Source: National News Agency Nepal