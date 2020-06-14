Key Issues

The National Assembly, upper house of the federal parliament, unanimously passed the proposal seeking consideration on ‘Constitution of Nepal (Second Amendment) Bill, 2077’ today.

In the second meeting of the NA, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs DrShivamayaTumbahangphe presented the proposal along with the message from the House of Representatives.

Responding to the queries during the discussion in principle of the Bill, Minister Tumbahangphe said, “With the passage of the Bill from House of Representatives, it is proved that all political parties come together in terms of nationality.”

Amendment of the constitution is an internal issue and it is better the neighbours stopped making comments on it. “We want harmonious relations with India,” she said, urging for the support to the Bill that amends Schedule -3 of the constitution to incorporate the revised map of Nepal in its Court of Arms.

Earlier, NC lawmaker PrakashPanth said now time has come to practically bring back the encroached land after the release of the new map.

NCP lawmakers Suman Raj Pyakurel, Maya Prasad Sharma and GopiBahadurSharki urged for all party unity to retrieve the encroached land.

NC lawmaker TaradeviBhatta reminded that the Nepalis in border area have suffered much and the border in the Sudurpaschim State needs fencing with wire after bringing back the land.

NCP’s BagawatiNeupane said government had made a historic decision to bring back the encroached land. It has boosted the national unity.

NC’s Ramesh Jung Rayamajhi said NC has full support to the government in its bid to bring back Nepal’s territories. Now, time has come to prove with evidences, he added.

The National Assembly will meet next at 11:00am Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal