General

The National Assembly (NA) meeting today unanimously passed a proposal tabled seeking considerations over House of Representatives’ amendment to the ‘National Sports Development Bill, 2075’.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jagat Bahadur Bishwakarma presented the proposal before the session.

The meeting also agreed to send the ‘Nepal Civil Aviation Authority Bill- 2076’ and the ‘Nepal Air Service Authority Bill, 2076 ‘ to the Legislation Management Committee for clause-wise deliberations. In the meeting, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai floated the proposal to this regard in the session.

Similarly, NA secretary Rajendra Phuyal tabled the ‘Seeds (second amendment) Bill, 2075’ and the ‘Plant Protection (first amendment) Bill, 2075’ in the meeting. The NA shall meet again at 6:00 pm Friday.

Source: National News Agency