The National Assembly (NA) has endorsed three bills related to the budget.

A session of the NA today passed the ” Finance Bill-2077 BS”, ”Bill to Raise National Debt-2077 BS” and the ” Loan and Guarantee Bill-2077 BS’. The Upper House received the bills from the House of Representatives with messages.

Prior to this, Finance Minister responding queries raised during the clause-wise deliberations over the bills said promotion of electric vehicle was the priority of the budget for the upcoming fiscal so as to reduce air pollution and tax for public vehicles remained as it is. He took time to inform the session that budget mentioned about several programmes capable of increasing power consumption, making it clear that customs duty for chemical fertiliser had not been increased and infrastructure tax on petroleum products was imposed as its price in Nepal is cheaper than in India.

In the meeting, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe, on behalf of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, presented the annual report of the Attorney General for the fiscal year 2075-76 BS ( 2018-19).

Source: National News Agency Nepal