A meeting of the National Assembly (NA) today formed a parliamentary special committee for the implementation, study and monitoring of federalism.

The panel was assigned to prepare a detailed study report about political, fiscal, administrative and other structural aspects in regard with the implementation of federalism and present it to the Upper House. It was formed as per the resolution motion on the implementation of federalism that was unanimously endorsed by the NA on June 2.

Dr Khimlal Devkota is the coordinator of the panel while Prakash Pantha, Uday Bahadur Bohara, Dr Bimala Rai Poudel, Ramchandra Rai, Maya Prasad Sharma and Pramila Kumari are the members.

The Committee has four months to present the report since the commencement of the work procedures. The proposal to form the panel was presented by NA chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and it was endorsed by the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal