Lawmakers of the National Assembly have drawn government's attention to take action against those involved in the incidents of violence against women, murder and rape.

During the zero hour in today's meeting of the National Assembly, lawmaker Jayanti Devi Rai condemned the incident of burning a woman to death in Darchula.

She asked why the government could not take action against those involved in such incidents.

Similarly, lawmaker Nar Bahadur Bista demanded the government to take action against those involved in uploading indecent video regarding the incident of women violence in social media.

Drawing the attention towards ongoing timber smuggling in Salyan, Uday Bahadur Bohara, stressed that action should be taken those operating crusher industry against criteria and involving in extraction of riverbed materials.

Likewise, NA member Tul Prasasd Bishwokarma objected, saying cases of caste discrimination and untouchability are being settled down forcefully in Nawalparasi (East) in recent period.

Lawmakers Durga Gurung and Narayan Dutta Mishra drew government's attention towards shortage of chemical fertilizer.

NA members—Bhuwan Bahadur Sunar, Madan Kumari Sah (Garima) and Yubraj Sharma drew government's attention on contemporary issues of the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal