National Assembly (NA) lawmakers have stressed on having effective policy to complete development projects before the rainy season.

Speaking in a ‘zero hour’ session of the upper house today, lawmaker Shanti Kumari Adhikari argued that the developmental activities conducted in rainy season were not actually for development but merely a ruse to misuse the budget in the name of development. Such practices should be ended, she added.

Sher Bahadur Kunwar urged the government to manage the quarantines and isolation centers well as the COVID-19 outbreak was worsening in the country.

Sharada Bhatta drew the attention of the government in maintaining peace and harmony in the society as incidents to disturb the social harmony were on rise of late.

Ram Narayan Bidari argued to manage the transport sector as it was badly affected due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr Bimala Poudel opined to manage security to health professions in the critical hour of pandemic.

