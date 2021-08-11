Key Issues

National Assembly member Prakash Pantha has complained of misuses of words related to persons with disabilities in parliament, high-ranking officials in their speech and even in media.

Speaking in special hour of today's NA meeting, Pantha of the Nepali Congress mentioned that it has caused unhappiness and hurt the sentiments of the persons with disabilities.

He shared that such words are used to point out weakness and failure of anybody and drew the attention of the government to control it.

Similarly, Komal Oli of the CPN (UML) expressed the view that continuity should be given to good activities started by the erstwhile government and demanded investigation into corruption related cases.

Oli also asked the government to make easy arrangement of free health service to all the people, raising question why the government has been making delay to provide vaccine against coronavirus to all eligible groups.

She said that the CPN (UML) wants to be a constructive opposition and added that her party criticise the wrong things.

Common minimum programmes positive

CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Ram Narayan Bidari said democracy which was about to be destroyed was revived by reinstating the dissolved House of Representatives. Referring to the erstwhile Prime Minister daubing the incumbent ‘ the government of mandamus’ which he meant to say the government formed by the court, leader Bidari said it was the court where had to go seeking justice when the President shunned away from the responsibilities. “The court delivered justice,” he said.

Stating that the common minimum programmes of the coalition government were positive, he said the programmes would help the government operate effectively. He took time to accuse the previous government of failing to achieve a success in big success and keeping itself focused oninauguration ceremonies.

Likewise, CPN (UML)’s RamlakhanChamar drew the government attention towards inundation issues facing settlement constantly due to the Gandak Canal in and said the Government of India did not compensate the Nepali people affected by the project as per the agreement. Seeking the formation of a parliamentary panel to probe the issue, he demanded the government address the problems of affected and ensure proper compensation to them.

Demand for rescinding ‘unconstitutional’ appointments

JanataSamajbadi Party Nepal’s PramilaKumari sought to dismiss ‘ unconstitutional’, and political appointments made by the KP Sharma Oli –led government at different times after the dissolution of the HoR. Welcoming the common minimum programmes of the coalition government, she said the commitments to amending the Constitution and unveiling the report of Lal Commission had send a positive message to the Madhesh.

Lawmakers urge government to check COVID-19 pandemic

Similarly, speaking in the special hour today, the parliamentarians have called on the government to put in place the necessary health infrastructures as isolation centre, oxygen plant, ICU and ventilator facilities, and expand the immunization drive as well as strictly enforce the health safety protocols to prevent the growing risk of the third wave of the pandemic.

The opposition party, CPN (UML) lawmakers charged the government of becoming biased in dissolving the land-related issues resolution commission formed by the previous government.

The lawmakers speaking in the special hour were CPN (UML)'s Gopal Bhattarai, Kabita Bogati and Ram Chandra Rai; CPN (Maoist Centre)'s Gopi Bahadur Sarki Achhami; and Nepali Congress' Jitendra Narayan Dev.

Source: National News Agency Nepal