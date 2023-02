Key Issues

Newly elected member of the National Assembly (NA) Kumar Dasaudi has taken an oath of office and secrecy today.

NA Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina administered the oath to Dasaudi amid a function at the Building of the Federal Parliament Secretariat in Singha Durbar.

He was elected to the NA from Dang in the NA by-election on February 8.

Source: National News Agency Nepal