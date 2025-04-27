NA Members Urge Government to Address Teachers’ Demands



Kathmandu: In a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) today, lawmakers urged the government to create an atmosphere conducive to bringing agitating teachers back to the classrooms. The legislators emphasized the need for the government to expedite the conclusion of the School Education Bill, highlighting the importance of addressing teachers’ concerns promptly.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the lawmakers expressed that the teachers’ grievances, which have led to a Kathmandu-based protest lasting 26 days, should be acknowledged and resolved through dialogue. Ganga Kumari Belbase, Gopi Bahadur Achhami, and Maya Prasad Sharma were among those who called on the government to engage in discussions with the teachers to address their demands and facilitate their return to teaching.

