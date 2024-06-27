NA members want incorporation of their feedback in budget



Kathmandu: The National Assembly (NA) members have taken exception to the ignorance to their recommendations made in the budget during the discussions in the Appropriation Bill held in both Houses of the Federal Parliament.

The NA members expressed their reservations about the proposal tabled by Finance Minister Barshaman Pun in today’s NA meeting seeking consideration over the Appropriation Bill, 2081.

Minister Pun tabled the Bill received from the House of Representatives (HoR) along with messages.

NA Member Devendra Dahal suggested that the transfer of the budget should be done from the Council of Ministers not directly from the Finance Ministry.

Likewise, NA Member Bishnu Kumari Sapkota expressed her rues saying that the lawmakers’ feedbacks on the Appropriation Bill were not included in the budget.

NA lawmaker Gopal Bhattarai also echoed Sapkota and called for an end to such tradition.

Similarly, NA Member Bhagawati Neupane said the Appropriation Bill has failed to incorporate the aspirations of pe

ople though they were seriously raised in both Houses of the Federal Parliament.

“People’s trust towards parliament has not increased. This process should be changed. Lawmakers’ recommendations should be incorporated,” Neupane added.

Also speaking at the NA meeting, lawmakers Maya Prasad Sharma and Shreekrishna Adhikari seconded the Appropriation Bill while giving more focus on the implementation of the budget.

