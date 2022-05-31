Key Issues

A session of the National Assembly today endorsed a condolence motion on the demise of former lawmaker Dr Dimpal Kumari Jha.

The condolence motion presented by NA Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina was passed by the meeting unanimously, the meeting observed a minute-silence, paying tribute to the departed soul and extending heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Jha was the member in the 2013 Constituent Assembly towards the proportional representation system and the former minister of state. She, the member of Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal, died of cancer on April 23 at the age of 44.

The NA session shall meet again at 1:00 pm on June 1, Wednesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal