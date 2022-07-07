Key Issues

The National Assembly (NA) today endorsed the proposal tabled seeking consideration over the Madan Bhandari Science and Technology University Bill-2076 BS.

The proposal was presented before the meeting by Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Devendra Paudel.

In his response to questioned raised during the deliberations, he said the government was trying to break the culture of conventional education system by opening the University. The objective of opening the University is to provide a research platform for capable human resources and youth scientists to further hone their skills and efficiency, according to him. "We hope the University will attract graduates from the science and technology stream. He also shared about the government plan of opening a University for a specific stream as well."

He added the each Province government has the right to Open University at the province-level, insisting on combined efforts to improve University and the entire education system.

Taking part in the discussions, lawmaker Khimlal Bhattarai said the University is expected to produce high-level graduates and thus promote the technical and vocations education. "A large number of students still go abroad for technical educations," he said, adding the University should dedicate itself for research-based learnings.

Devendra Dahal was hopeful that the University would contribute to creating job opportunities at home through the promotion of applied sciences.

While Dr Khimlal Devkota was of the opinion that University should not be open in the name of political leaders and Prakash Panth stressed the need of operating Universities that are already established and likely to be established in a smart way.

Source: National News Agency Nepal