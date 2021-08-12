General

The national assembly (NA) has passed two bills today. The Achieve Protection (first amendment) Bill 2077 BS and Security Printing Bill 2077 BS were unanimously approved today.

The bills were tabled by the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gyanendra Bahadur Karki on behalf Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Lawmakers Ram Narayan Bidari, Uday Sharma Poudel, Prakash Panth and Anita Devkota had taken part in the principle discussions of the bills.

Responding to the queries, Minister Karki said that the bills were tabled to preserve the archives in the country. He added that the bills have incorporated latest technology in preserving the archives and the province and local levels were also made responsible for archive protection.

Minister Karki also said that drafting laws were not enough; however, their implementation was important to achieve the goals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal