The National Assembly (NA) meeting today has passed two bills. The bill related to Federal, State and Local level inter-relation management sent to House of Representatives and returned with some amendments was unanimously passed in the meeting. The bill was presented by Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada on the behalf of Prime Minister.

Similarly, a bill related to Archives Protection (first amendment) presented by Transport Minister Basanta Nembang on the behalf of Culture Minister was approved.

The NA chair Ganesh Timilsina had read out the letters sent by the Office of the President on the certification of different bills. these bills include the Appropriation Bill, 2020; the Finance Bill, 2020; the Bill to Mobilise National Loans, 2020; the Loan and Guarantee (24th Amendment) Bill, 2020; and the Bill Replacing the Ordinance Designed to Preserve the Existing Provisions of Nepal Acts by Abrogating Some Ordinances, 2020.

Source: National News Agency Nepal