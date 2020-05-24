General

The National Assembly (NA) session originally scheduled for Monday has been put off till Tuesday. The session has been re-scheduled for 11:00 am Tuesday as the Muslim community is celebrating the Id-Ul-Fitre festival on Monday.

Federal Parliament General Secretary Dr Bharat Raj Gautam informed about this through a public notice today. The new date was fixed by NA Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina as per the decision of the NA Business Advisory Committee meeting that took place today at the Singhadurbar-based NA Chair’s office.

The Id-Ul-Fitre is being observed tomorrow, Monday, and the government has announced a public holiday on the occasion.

Similarly, the meeting decided to revise the Federal Parliament’s logo and badge being used by NA members in the aftermath of the publication of the updated political and administrative map of Nepal. The logo is to be modified as per the updated map.

The meeting also agreed to request the House of Representatives to proceed for ensuring uniformity in official logos of members in the both Houses of Federal Parliament.

According to the NA Regulations- 2075 BS, the dress code of parliament members and logo of the Federal Parliament shall be as determined by the Chair on the recommendation of the Business Advisory Committee.

Source: National News Agency