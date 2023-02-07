General

National Assembly Chairperson Gansh Prasad Timilsina has administered oath of office and secrecy to newly elected NA Vice-Chair Urmila Aryal.

At a programme held at the office of the President today, Chair Timilsina administered oath of office and secrecy to Vice-Chair Aryal, in presence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Devraj Ghimire, heads and representatives of the constitutional bodies, leaders of different political parties and media persons were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal