National Assembly Vice-Chair Urmila Aryal has pledged to address the problems relating to citizenship including not getting citizenship in the name of the mother.

Speaking at an interaction titled 'Feminism from myself' organized by Forum for Women, Law and Development and Equality Now on the occasion of International Women's Day here today, she said that she has taken the matter of not getting citizenship in the name of the mother, despite provision in the constitution very seriously.

She also drew the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs of making arrangements for registration of complaints of cyber-related offenses outside the capital too, while urging all to remain cautious over the increasing cases of abuse of women through the use of technology.

The NA Vice-Chair stressed that there should be an environment where there is no violence against anyone including against men who are also falling victim to violence.

Speaking at the programme, advocate Neha Gurung of the FWLD, emphasized that women should have legal knowledge to be address incidents of violence against them while.

On the occasion, a play about the negative impact of technology on women and girls was also exhibited.

The 113th International Women's Day (March 8) is being celebrated around the world on Wednesday with the slogan 'DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality'. Accordingly, the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens is going to organize a variety of programs to mark the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal