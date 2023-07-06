General

'Naari' HD Television has been launched from today and it is said to be the first television dedicated to the issues of women in Nepal.

According to Television Chair Nikita Poudel, unfolding untold/unheard stories of women will be the priority of the Naari TV that will focus on highlighting the essence, roles and significance of women in the society and for its transformation.

"We feel it an opportunity to launch the pro-people television channel to promote the voices and issues of women," she said. The launching ceremony took place at Budhiganga Municipality-10 in Bajura.

Source: National News Agency Nepal