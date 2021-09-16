Key Issues

The government will bring 4.4 million Vero Cell vaccines purchased from China tomorrow. A wide body aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation is going to China tonight at 11 pm to bring the vaccine.

Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Roshan Pokharel, shared that the purchased vaccine will be brought from China tomorrow. Of the 6 million vaccines purchased by the government, 1.6 million vaccines have already arrived.

General Manager of the corporation Dimprakash Poudel said that the wide body plane will leave for China at 11 pm tonight to get the vaccine. According to him, the aircraft will arrive in Nepal tomorrow at 2 pm with the vaccine.

So far, 13.3 million vaccines have been received in Nepal. The government is preparing to bring 10 million more vaccines by mid-October.

Source: National News Agency Nepal