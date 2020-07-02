General

The national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation, is set to make chartered flights to take the Nepal Army (NA) personnel deployed in peacekeeping missions in African nations.

NAC operations department Chief Deepu Juharchan said that the chartered flights would be made to the Central African Republic and Mali to take the NA personnel to the United Nations peacekeeping missions.

To this effect, NAC and NA high-placed officials have agreed today to enable travel of the NA peacekeepers to Central African Republic and Mali as per the NAC’s market diversification plan.

According to the agreement, the NA personnel deployed for peacekeeping mission would be provided with flight service through wide-body aircraft of the NAC on July 8. The flight of wide-body aircraft is scheduled to make technical flight to Doha of Qatar from Kathmandu and then to the Central African Republic.

The same aircraft will bring back Nepali peacekeepers from the missions in the respective countries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal