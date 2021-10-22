General

The Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is to fly to various destinations in Sudurpaschim Province from October 24.

The national flag carrier is going to operate commercial flights to Bajhang, Bajura and Doti districts after the instruction from Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale.

Minister Ale's instruction comes in view of highways and road network obstruction in many districts in the Sudurpaschim Province by unseasonal rain-triggered floods and landslide in the recent days.

Minister Ale directed the NAC officials to ensure regular flights after traffic movement along those obstructed highways and roads were shutdown due to natural disasters.

NAC's General Manager Dim Prakash Poudel shared that flights will be conducted to these destinations from Dhangadi.

Minister Ale was in Sudurpaschim Province for an inspection visit of the flood and landslide-hit areas on Friday. The locals had requested the visiting Minister for his positive intervention to continue with the NAC flights to their areas.

The NAC said that it has already completed all its preparation to commence the flights. In addition to flights to various destinations in the Sudurpaschim Province, the NAC is also going to conduct Dhangadi-Kathmandu flight from Sunday itself, according to Secretariat of Minister Ale.

Meanwhile, Minister Ale visited the Geta Airport in Dhangadi and said that the Airport needs to be upgraded to the national level.

Minister Ale on the occasion pledged to ensure adequate budget to further streamline and upgrade the Geta Airport.

Source: National News Agency Nepal