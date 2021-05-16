General

The ‘Nagarik App’ has been downloaded by over 600,000 users since its launch by the government four months ago.

The total number of downloads of the App stands at 640,503 till date. The number reflects public attraction towards the App that was launched on January 15 with the slogan of “Supporting Communications and Information Technology, Government Services at Hand.’’ The full-version of the App was launched on May 2. The App aims to digitize all the government services and deliver them through an integrated platform.

According to the National Information Technology Center, only 34.7 percent (222,315) of the total downloads have been verified so far meaning 65.3 percent downloads were yet to be verified.

Center’s officials said they were receiving complaints about the non-verification of downloads by a large number of users.

Most of them are contacting with the center’s official through telephone to lodge the complaints. Most complaints are related to the Nepal Telecom.

Additional features like police clearance report and the Health Insurance Programme have been incorporated in the App. The user can open an account in the Nepal Bank and the Siddhartha Bank by scanning the QR through the App. Plans are afoot to incorporate the non-government services in the App in the second phase.

Source: National News Agency Nepal