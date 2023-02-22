General

A Nagarik Unmukti Party lawmaker has demanded that the government to immediately make the Lal Commission's report about the Tikapur incident public.

Seeking time from the Speaker in a session of the House of Representatives, the lower house of the Federal Parliament, today, the party's Gangaram Chaudhary called attention of the government to make the Lal Commission report public and to fulfill its commitment of releasing Resham Chaudhary, the patron of the Nagarik Unmukti Party, from jail.

Lawmaker Prabhu Saha condemned what he called the 'high-handed attitude' of local employees of Nepal Electricity Authority, Maulapur in Rautahat district. According to him, the NEA Maulapur cut off power supply to a programme organised by the Maulapur Municipality and charged the locals who had gone to the local NEA office why the power supply was severed of hooliganism. He demanded action against the NEA local employees found guilty.

Deepak Giri drew the attention of the government over the long delay in construction of road in Dang. "The road construction has not been completed even though the deadline for the same has been extended three times. The government should give an explanation regarding this delay," he demanded.

Lawmaker Prem Suwal urged the bodies concerned to address the aspirations of the local people while developing infrastructure projects.

Raghuji Panta said foreign machination has increased in the country in recent days and drew the attention of the government on the need of regulating the meetings of the foreign diplomats with the leaders.

Source: National News Agency Nepal