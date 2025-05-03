Contact Us
Nagdhunga-Naubise Road Section to be Closed at Night for Construction


Kathmandu: The Nagdhunga-Naubise section of the Tribhuvan Highway is set to undergo nighttime closures starting May 5 to facilitate the construction and improvement of the Nagdhunga-Piplamod road.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the Nagdhunga-Mugling Road Project (Eastern Section) has announced that preparations are underway for the closures. This decision was confirmed by Apil Raj Bohara, the spokesperson and Superintendent of Police of the District Police Range, Kathmandu.



The project has coordinated with the relevant District Administration Office to issue a notice. The notice states that from May 5 to May 14, vehicles will be partially stopped between 11 pm and 3 am. This temporary suspension aims to ensure the smooth progress of construction activities.



In light of the closures, travelers are advised to use alternative routes. The recommended detours include the Sitapaila-Bhimudhanga-Ramkot-Dharke road and the Samakhushi-Tokha-Gurjebhanjyang Chhahare-Trishuli-Galchhi road.

