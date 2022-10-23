General

The Nagma-Gandaki road section under the Karnali highway has been opened for traffic. This road is the main roadway to the major touristic site in Mugu district – the Rara National Park, where the largest lake of the country is located.

The 93 kilometres long road was obstructed since October 2 due to the occurrence of landslide and debris flow triggered by incessant rains at several locations of the highway.

Rajib Shrestha, Chief of the Road Division Office, Jumla, said that the road has been opened by removing landslide debris at several points on the eight kilometres stretch of the roadway from Bajagada to Bhugolpatan of Hima rural municipality.

The road was badly damaged by landslip and mudslide at Buapakha, Bajagada, Badki, Dewargaun, Acharyabada and Lihi of Hima rural municipality and at Jiabhid of Kanakasundari rural municipality and at Jhyari and Talcha of Mugu district. Shrestha added that road repair works are under way at some more places.

Source: National News Agency Nepal