Nagorik committee exchanges views with martyr’s families at Jatrabari

Jatiya Nagorik Committee (JNC) today held a view exchange meeting with the families of martyrs and injured in the student-led mass upsurge at Jatrabari, one of the key spots in the movement that ousted the autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina.

In the view exchange meeting held at Nur Community Centre in Bibir Bagicha area this evening, the martyrs’ families expressed disappointment over the delay of justice to bring the culprits, who carried out massacres in July and August to book.

Two months after the July revolution, the trial process for the victims has seen little progress, which left the martyrs’ families skeptical about justice, said families, urging all to come forward so that the sacrifices for freeing the country do not go in vain.

Martyrs family members also criticized the politics and trades being happening centering the student movement’s martyrs and victims saying, ‘It has never been a movement of a political party or any banner’.

General Secretary of July Shaheed Smriti Foundation Mir Mahbubur Ra

haman Snigdha said, ‘We do not want to see the name of any fascism’s agent with the heroic martyrs and thus, we are preparing lists through proper verification.’

The foundation’s overall activities are being delayed due to the non-cooperation of the allies of the previous regime hidden in the administration, Snigdha alleged adding, ‘Being a private body, the foundation has to work with some limitations’.

Recalling the history of the movement, Jatiya Nagorik Committee spokesperson Samanta Sharmin said when the people in the capital became hopeless in the middle of the movement, people from Jatrabari showed them hope.

However, within two months of the mass uprising, the country’s people seem to be divided and the martyr families are going door to door seeking justice, she said, adding, ‘The situation must be resolved and a new Bangladesh must be built the way it people want’.

JNC convener Nasiruddin Patwari said the Nagorik Committee has been working to abolish fascist systems from each corner of the countr

y and develop a new political settlement in the light of people’s aspirations and the spirit of mass upsurge.

JNC Member Secretary Akhter Hossen said the movement succeeded as the students, workers and common people of Jatrabari area had been on the street amid law enforcers firing and sacrificed their lives.

Conducted by JNC member SM Shahriar, the view exchange meeting was also addressed by JNC member Abdullah Al Amin, Md Ataullah and Moshiur Rahman, among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha