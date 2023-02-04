General

Province-1 Chief Minister Hikmat Bahadur Karki sad naming of the province would be finalized on consensus.

At a journalist felicitation programme organized by Press Chautari in Birtamodh, Jhapa, on Saturday, CM Karki shared his plan to name the province on consensus among all political parties representing the parliament.

"We would finalize naming of the province soon in opportune time", he said, adding, "Even if consensus was not forged, province naming would be finalized through majority".

Only province-1 has not determined its name.

Karki, also the standing committee member of the CPN-UML, expressed the commitment to revive the mass communications academy in the province. He pledged to introduce a law to institutionalize the academy.

The Chief Minister also expressed his commitment to consult with the Federation of Nepali Journalists, Press Council Nepal and media organizations to develop a package of assistance to the working journalists including operation of journalist treatment fund and professional security.

Press Chautari Jhapa Chapter had felicitated its first chairperson Netra Pathak and five other senior journalists, today.

CM Karki honoured the senior journalists by offering them with shawls.

The journalists honoured were Nakul Kaji, Govinda Bahadur Chhetri, Keshab Acahrya, MadhabBidrohi and Maya Pakuwal. Pakuwal was honoured posthumously. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal