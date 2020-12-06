Fashion

Namrata Shrestha has been crowned the Miss Nepal for the year 2020. The 22-year-old defeated 21 contestants to win the coveted title in the beauty pageant.

She will thus be representing Nepal in the Miss World contest to be held in China. In the event hosted by Hidden Treasure Pvt. Limited, along with the title Shrestha also won Rs. 250,000 in cash and a vehicle for office use.

Likewise, 24-year-old Supriya Shrestha of Kathmandu came first runner-up to win the Miss Nepal Earth title while 24-year-old Sandhya Sharma of Mahottari won the title of Miss Nepal international and 24-year-old Simal Kanaujiya of Kathmandu the Miss Super-national title.

Nepal has been selecting Miss Nepal to compete in international beauty pageant since 1994. Ruby Rana is the first Miss Nepal of the country. This is the 25th edition of the contest in Nepal.

A total of 250 girls had applied to take part in the event, according to chair of Hidden Treasure Diwakar Rajkarnikar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal