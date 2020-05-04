General

The Narayangadh-Mulgin road section which had come to a grinding halt due to landslides triggered by rainfall late this morning has resumed partially. The traffic along the route reopened one-way after 40 minutes of the obstruction, said District Police Office, Chitwan’s spokesperson Ek Narayan Koirala.

Works are underway to clear off the landslide debris, it is said.

The landslides occurred at 10:20 am following the incessant rains since last night struck the highway section, forcing the suspension of vehicular movement. It will take a time to make the route readied for a two-way traffic, the authorities said.

Source: National News Agency