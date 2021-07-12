General

Landslide has again disrupted the Narayangadh-Muglin road section.

According to the District Police Office, Chitwan, the two-way road traffic has come to halt since 4.45 this morning after landslide occurred at Ichhakamana rural municipality-6 in Chitwan.

Landslide debris is still rolling down off the cliff, shared spokesperson of District Police Office, Chitwan DSP Surya Bahadur Thapa. Efforts are underway to clear off the road and resume traffic operations by 9.00 am today, he informed. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal