Vehicular movement has resumed one way following removal of landslide debris in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-29, Setidobhan.

The Narayangadh-Muglin road that had been obstructed due to landslides since 10.00 pm Wednesday has reopened with one-way traffic since 5.30 this morning.

According to the District Police Office, Chitwan, the vehicles stranded on the road now are plying to their destinations after the debris clear-off.

Since the onset of monsoon this year, the road section has witnessed traffic disruptions several times due to frequent incidents of landslides. With the recurring incidents, the vehicular mobility along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section has remained uncertain. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal