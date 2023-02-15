General

The Narayangadh-Muglin road section will remain closed for traffic during afternoon for another 15 days. The road section is being shut in order carry out expansion work for construction of bridges along the way.

Earlier, it was decided to shut down the road section for traffic from 11 am to 3 pm for 30 days starting last December 20. Another 30 days were added to close the road from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm a month later. As the work of cutting off a hill is yet to be completed, the District Administration Office Chitwan decided to close the road for another 15 days, said Chief District Officer Surendra Paudel.

A total of 20 new bridges have been on the road to maintain the flow of traffic after the expansion of the road.

Source: National News Agency Nepal