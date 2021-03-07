General

The Narayagadh-Muglin road will remain closed for landslide prevention work for a week starting today. It will be closed for traffic from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm every day, until March 13.

Issuing a notice, the Narayangadh-Muglin road project has said that the two-way traffic will be stopped on the road so as to complete the remaining work of landslide prevention at Charkilo of the road section. All vehicles except those related to essential and emergency service will be stopped, said Project Engineer Sabita Ranabhat said.

Twenty-five percent of the work of landslide prevention on the road section is yet to be completed in the area affected due to the monsoon rains last year.

Accordingly, vehicles coming from Narayangadh will be stopped at Jalbire and those from Muglin at Shanti bazaar. Travelers have been meanwhile urged to use alternative route during the period.

Source: National News Agency Nepal