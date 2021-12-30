General

The contactor of Narayangarh-Butwal road section has demanded extension of deadline reasoning several impediments had emerged in course of the expansion of road section along the East-West Highway.

The road expansion drive got affected in the initial days after the enforcement of lockdown with the spread of coronavirus, the China Estate Engineering, the contractor side, said, asking for the expansion of the timeline.

The Narayangarh-Butwal Road Project (eastern section) confirmed the contractor's demand for proejct time extension.

Project Chief Ramesh Kumar Dishti shared that the contractor side has furnished necessary documents to the designated consultant calling for project deadline.

"The consultant looks after all the works related to road expansion", he said, adding, "We merely do monitoring and issue directive when necessary".

The consultant would recommend the Narayangarh-Butwal road project only if reasons behind demand for timeline expansion are found satisfactory, Dishti added.

"The road expansion works are under evaluation. Necessary process would advance after ascertaining requirement of time against progress", he further explained.

Though the contractor side has demanded extension of project period by two years, it would not be possible just on the basis of demand, he noted. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal