The Narayangarh-Muglin road has been blocked after a landslide at Seti Dobhan. According to the police, a large landslide fell at 8:20 pm tonight.

According to the District Police Office, Chitwan, the road was blocked by a landslide at Seti Dobhan in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-29. According to Surya Bahadur Thapa, Deputy Superintendent of Police, the road is not likely to be opened immediately due to continuous rain and landslide.

Source: National News Agency Nepal