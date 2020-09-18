General

The Narayangarh-Muglin road section has been obstructed again due to recurrent landslides. Landslides took place at Kerabari along the road section.

According to District Traffic Police Office chief Daya Krishna Bhatta, landslide debris has been removed from Chaudhakilo and Satrakilo and now the road is being cleared at Kerabari.

The landslides had covered around 100 metres of the road section, he shared. It may require three hours to remove landslide. Vehicles moving through the road section have been stranded along the route. Landslides have been recurrently taking place along the road section since Monday evening. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal