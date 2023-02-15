General

The Narayani River Conference held in Gaindakot of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta Purba) concluded on Tuesday by issuing a 12-point declaration paper.

The declaration paper includes the issues of cleanliness of river, conservation and sustainability.

Likewise, the declaration paper has stressed for the ecosystem-based activities for the conservation of aquatic creatures and watershed areas.

Homnath Subedi, one of the organizing committee’s member, said the conference has laid emphasis on cleanliness of the rivers, operation of conservation-centric activities and control of industrial pollution.

Around two dozen working papers were presented in the two-day-long conference.

The speakers on the conference have said that conservation of the Narayani River is vital as its watershed area impacts around 1.1 million population and 468,000 hectares of land of different districts including Chitwan, Nawalparasi and Makawanpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal