General

The Narayani River Conservation Year 2080 BS kicks off in Nawalparashi (Bardaghat Susta East) district today, marking the first day of the Nepali New Year 2080.

The Sahamati Sanstha organized a clean-up drive in the Narayani River that flows through Chitwan district and Nawalpur. During the event at Gaidakot Municipality-2, greetings of Nepali New Year 2080 BS were also exchanged among the participants.

Speakers at the programme called for conservation of the River and its safe usage considering the inevitability of water to human life.

The Narayani watershed area impacts around 1.1 million population and 468,000 hectares of land in different districts such as Nawalpur, Makawanpur and Chitwan itself.

Former mayor of Gaidakot Municipality Chattra Raj Poudel said that a lot of works were accomplished in protection of the River during his tenure and said that all should join the conservation efforts even now.

Ratna Prasad Sapkota, ward chairperson of Gaidakot ward no 5, pledged support from his local level for Narayani River conservation and clean-up drive, stating that the River was a tourist attraction.

A revolving fund has been set up for the same, according to Bhim Sharma, one of the stakeholders in the campaign.

Homnath Subedi, Chairperson of Sahamati Sanstha, urged one and all to join the conservation and clean-up drive and shared that his organization will continue conservation-centric activities throughout this new Nepali year.

Today's clean-up drive was 50th in the Narayani River, it was shared.

Sahamati has been supporting the federal and provincial government policy-making to reduce pollution in river, improving live of families residing in river bank and depending on river for livelihood, monitoring of the river, conservation of the wetland area among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal