General

The Nepali Army (NA)’s bomb disposal squad defused a socket bomb planted at the go-down of the Nepal Food Corporation’s office at Tikapur Municipality-1 in Kailali district.

The bomb was found on Friday afternoon while digging the ground by excavator to construct a drain, informed Police Inspector at the Area Police Office, Tikapur, Arun Bom.

Inspector Bom informed that the NA’s Kalirakshya Battalion arriving from Musariya deactivated the bomb that was found in an aluminum pot and covered by electric wires and black tape.

The bomb disposal team disabled the socket bomb today at around 10 am following which the traffic movement resumed on the road nearby the Corporation’s building.

Source: National News Agency Nepal